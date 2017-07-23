Women's WC Final: पीएम मोदी ने किए लगातार 11 Tweet, महिला क्रिकेट टीम को दी शुभकामना

नई दिल्ली।

क्रिकेट का मक्का कहे जाने वाले लॉर्ड्स के मैदान पर टीम इंडिया 12 साल बाद फिर से मिताली राज की कप्तानी में महिला वर्ल्ड कप 2017 के लिए अपनी दावेदारी पेश करने को उतर रही है।





देशभर से टीम इंडिया के लिए बधाइयों का तांता लग गया है। पीएम मोदी ने एक के बाद एक लगातार कई ट्वीट करके टीम की सभी खिलाड़ियो के लिए अलग-अलग शुभकामनाएं संदेश लिखे।





अपने पहले ट्वीट में प्रधानमंत्री ने लिखा कि आज जबकि महिला क्रिकेट टीम वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल में खेलेगी, देश के 125 करोड़ लोगों के साथ मैं भी महिला टीम को बधाई देता हूं।





As our women's cricket team plays the World Cup finals today, I join the 125 crore Indians in wishing them the very best! @BCCIWomen — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017





Captain Mithali Raj has been leading from the front. Her cool approach to the game shall surely help the entire team. @M_Raj03 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017





All the best @mandhana_smriti! Have a great game out there and play with calm and poise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017





India wishes Poonam Raut the very best for the Women's World Cup Final. Her game makes all of us very proud. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017





Who is not a fan of Harmanpreet Kaur? Her stellar innings in semi finals will always be remembered. Do your best today! @ImHarmanpreet — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017





Good luck to Deepti Sharma for the finals. She adds immense value to the team & her game has changed the course of many matches. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017





The experienced Veda Krishnamurthy gives a much needed stability to the middle order. All the best for today. @vedakmurthy08 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017





Sushma Verma plays the important role of the wicket keeper. Remember, catches win matches :) @ImSushVerma — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017





Jhulan Goswami is India's pride, whose wonderful bowling helps the team in key situations. All the best Jhulan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017





Shikha Pandey's all round performances are crucial to the team. Best of luck! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017





Poonam Yadav's fantastic bowling can be lethal for even the best batsmen. Best wishes! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017



