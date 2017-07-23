Ad Block is Banned Click here to refresh the page

अधिक जानकारी के लिए यहाँ क्लिक करे

  1. Home

  2. sports

  3. womens wc final 2017: pm modi tweets wishing

Women's WC Final: पीएम मोदी ने किए लगातार 11 Tweet, महिला क्रिकेट टीम को दी शुभकामना

Patrika news network Posted: 2017-07-23 16:33:33 IST Updated: 2017-07-23 16:47:54 IST
Women's WC Final: पीएम मोदी ने किए लगातार 11 Tweet, महिला क्रिकेट टीम को दी शुभकामना
  • क्रिकेट का मक्का कहे जाने वाले लॉर्ड्स के मैदान पर टीम इंडिया 12 साल बाद फिर से मिताली राज की कप्तानी में महिला वर्ल्ड कप 2017 के लिए अपनी दावेदारी पेश करने को उतर रही है।

Related News

India vs England: टीम इंडिया ने इंग्लैंड को हराकर सीरीज जीती, कोहली ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड

India vs England: टीम इंडिया ने इंग्लैंड को हराकर सीरीज जीती, कोहली ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड

देखें VIDEO: जब लोकेश राहुल ने लगाया अर्द्धशतक तो धोनी ने इस तरह से उनको...

देखें VIDEO: जब लोकेश राहुल ने लगाया अर्द्धशतक तो धोनी ने इस तरह से उनको...

India Vs England: बुमराह और नेहरा की गजब गेंदबाजी, जीत गया भारत

India Vs England: बुमराह और नेहरा की गजब गेंदबाजी, जीत गया भारत

नई दिल्ली।

क्रिकेट का मक्का कहे जाने वाले लॉर्ड्स के मैदान पर टीम इंडिया 12 साल बाद फिर से मिताली राज की कप्तानी में महिला वर्ल्ड कप 2017 के लिए अपनी दावेदारी पेश करने को उतर रही है।


देशभर से टीम इंडिया के लिए बधाइयों का तांता लग गया है। पीएम मोदी ने एक के बाद एक लगातार कई ट्वीट करके टीम की सभी खिलाड़ियो के लिए अलग-अलग शुभकामनाएं संदेश लिखे।


अपने पहले ट्वीट में प्रधानमंत्री ने लिखा कि आज जबकि महिला क्रिकेट टीम वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल में खेलेगी, देश के 125 करोड़ लोगों के साथ मैं भी महिला टीम को बधाई देता हूं।













rajasthanpatrika.com

Top News

Ajab Gajab

Read More

Bollywood

Videos you may like