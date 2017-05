आंधी से बिजली गुल, 50 गांवों में रहा अंधेरा

Jodhpur

In the city and district, on the night of night, lightning and rain caused the power of the situation completely deteriorated.

Transformer fell in one place in the city, while the transformer was burnt in three places.

More than 2 thousand electric complaints reached the discom five.

Half the area of ​​the city remained in the dark all night

The situation here improved on Wednesday the second day.

At the same time, there is a problem in rural areas of Jodhpur district.

Two towers of 132 KV line near Balesar fell.

There was no electricity in around 50 villages on Wednesday.