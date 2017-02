वीडियो: आशा भोसले के साथ एक मंच पर गाना सम्मान की बात - मीका

It was an absolute honour for me to be singing with @ashabhosle tai. I was shivering on stage & she held my hand and told me to sing. Guys I may be popular or a hit for sometime,but this opportunity to stand on stage with @ashabhosle and watch her show has been my biggest achievement till date. I was thinking although I'm popular right now, after 10 years people will forget me or I may not get songs. These days we have a very short period for singing.. But look at this remarkable lady, And 84 years of age and ruling for more then 72 years. I salute the legend and respect her to the fullest. God bless her :) https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=9zLmyQ97qYw

