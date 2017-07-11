अमरनाथ आतंकी हमला: सोशल मीडिया पर भड़का बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स का गुस्सा, मारे गए श्रद्धालुओं के लिए शोक जाहिर कर की प्रार्थना

मुंबई।

देश में अब धर्म भी सुरक्षित नहीं है, इसका ताजा उदाहरण है अमरनाथ यात्रियों पर आतंकी हमला। सोमवार शाम जम्मू-कश्मीर के अनंतनाग में आतंकवादियों ने अमरनाथ यात्रियों की बस पर हमला कर दिया। हमले में अब तक 7 श्रद्धालुओं की मौत हो गई है जबकि 32 अन्य घायल हो गए हैं। आपको बता दें कि इस बार अमरनाथ यात्रा 29 जून को आरंभ हुई थी जो 7 अगस्त तक चलेगी। पिछले 17 साल में अमरनाथ यात्रियों पर हुआ ये सबसे बड़ा हमला है। सुरक्षा एजेंसियों ने पहले ही अमरनाथ यात्रा पर आतंकी खतरे को लेकर आगाह किया था लेकिन इन सब के बावजूद इस हमले को नहीं कोई नहीं रोक पाया। इस हमले ने एक बार फिर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर सवालिया निशान लगा दिया है।





अनंतनाग में तीर्थयात्रियों पर हुए आतंकी हमले में हुई श्रद्धालुओं की मौत पर बॉलीवुड में भी शोक और गुस्सा देखा गया। हमले की खबर आने के बाद बॉलीवुड स्टार्स का गुस्सा सोशल मीडिया पर फूट पड़ा। अमिताभ बच्चन, शाहरुख खान, अक्षय कुमार, फरहान अख्तर, रितेश देशमुख, हुमा कुरैशी, महेश भट्ट, अनुपम खेर और वरुण धवन जैसे कई सेलेब्स ने मारे गए श्रद्धालुओं और उनके परिवार के लिए ट्विटर पर शोक जाहिर किया साथ ही आतंकी हमले की निंदा भी की और मारे गए लोगों के लिए प्रार्थना की।





अक्षय कुमार-





Attack on innocent #AmarnathYatra pilgrims is a low of another level! Angry and sad...prayers for all those affected. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 10, 2017

अमिताभ बच्चन-





T 2481 - ...................................................................... numbed !! pic.twitter.com/o2P8NRF53N — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 10, 2017

अनुपम खेर-





My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of terrorist attack. May God give them strength to deal with this unexpected loss. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) July 10, 2017





Terrorist attack on the pilgrims of #AmaranthYatra is most shameful & cowardly act. Security forces should wipe out these terrorists. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) July 10, 2017





It is high time we Stop being diplomatic & defensive. Killing of innocent people should be dealt with total force. #AmarnathYatra — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) July 10, 2017





It not Murder. It is not Militancy. It is #TERRORISM. #AmarnathTerrorAttack — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) July 11, 2017

फरहान अख्तर-





The attack on #AmarnathYatra pilgrims is deplorable... shame on the perpetrators and hope justice is delivered swiftly. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 10, 2017

शाहरुख खान-





Saddening to see innocent lives being taken. Prayers for the victims & may God give strength to the families of the #AmarnathYatra pilgrims — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 10, 2017

महेश भट्ट-





A tragic night ! Time for the nation to stand together and defeat the sinister designs of the terrorists to divide us. — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) July 10, 2017

सचिन तेंदुलकर-

Deeply disturbed by the terror attack on #AmarnathYatra pilgrims. Thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and their families. — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2017

वरुण धवन-





Totally shocked and disturbed with the news about the #AmarnathYatra. Don't understand how can such people exist. Terrorist are cowards — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 10, 2017

हुमा कुरैशी-





For years Kashmiri Muslims have helped Hindu brothers undertake #AmarnathYatra.Shame on terrorists. We will not let hate win#UnitedWeStand — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) July 10, 2017

गुल पनाग-





Dastardly act. Attacking pilgrims? Is this what it's come to? Must be condemned unequivocally - by all.#AmarnathYatra — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) July 10, 2017

विवेक ओबेरॉय-





Deeply condemn the dreadful #AmarnathYatra attack!Heartfelt condolences & prayers for the families of the victims, very saddening & tragic! — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) July 10, 2017

शेखर कपूर-





Again a terrorist attack. On innocent pilgrims that wanted nothing but blessings of Lord Shiva. Time for action. Not words #AmarnathYatra — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 10, 2017

रेणुका शहाने-





What horrible news about Amarnath yatris & policemen killed by militants. Feeling really sad for the loss of innocent lives. #StopThisHate — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) July 10, 2017

रणदीप हुड्डा-

What purpose could this cowardly violence lead to..condolences to the families of the ones lost hunt the responsible down #AmarnathYatra — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 10, 2017





विशाल दद्लानी-



