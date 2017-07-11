Ad Block is Banned Click here to refresh the page

अधिक जानकारी के लिए यहाँ क्लिक करे

  1. Home

  2. entertainment

  3. Amarnath Yatra Terror Attack: Bollywood Celebs Reaction on

अमरनाथ आतंकी हमला: सोशल मीडिया पर भड़का बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स का गुस्सा, मारे गए श्रद्धालुओं के लिए शोक जाहिर कर की प्रार्थना

Patrika news network Posted: 2017-07-11 11:14:25 IST Updated: 2017-07-11 11:14:25 IST
अमरनाथ आतंकी हमला: सोशल मीडिया पर भड़का बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स का गुस्सा, मारे गए श्रद्धालुओं के लिए शोक जाहिर कर की प्रार्थना
  • सोमवार शाम जम्मू-कश्मीर के अनंतनाग में आतंकवादियों ने अमरनाथ यात्रियों की बस पर हमला कर दिया। अनंतनाग में तीर्थयात्रियों पर हुए आतंकी हमले में हुई श्रद्धालुओं की मौत पर बॉलीवुड में भी शोक और गुस्सा देखा गया साथ ही आतंकी हमले की निंदा भी की और मारे गए लोगों के लिए प्रार्थना की।

Related News

एक और रीमेक में काम करेंगे सलमान खान, पाकिस्तान और चीन के बाद अब होगा 'कोरियन' कनेक्शन

एक और रीमेक में काम करेंगे सलमान खान, पाकिस्तान और चीन के बाद अब होगा 'कोरियन' कनेक्शन

फिल्म 'आनंद' में बनीं थी अमिताभ बच्चन की प्रेमिका, 71 साल की उम्र में हुआ मशहूर अदाकारा सुमिता सान्याल का निधन

फिल्म 'आनंद' में बनीं थी अमिताभ बच्चन की प्रेमिका, 71 साल की उम्र में हुआ मशहूर अदाकारा सुमिता सान्याल का निधन

अनुष्का शर्मा स्टारर फिल्म 'परी' का दूसरा पोस्टर रिलीज, जानें कब होगा अनुष्का के इस डरावने अवतार का दीदार

अनुष्का शर्मा स्टारर फिल्म 'परी' का दूसरा पोस्टर रिलीज, जानें कब होगा अनुष्का के इस डरावने अवतार का दीदार

मुंबई।

देश में अब धर्म भी सुरक्षित नहीं है, इसका ताजा उदाहरण है अमरनाथ यात्रियों पर आतंकी हमला। सोमवार शाम जम्मू-कश्मीर के अनंतनाग में आतंकवादियों ने अमरनाथ यात्रियों की बस पर हमला कर दिया। हमले में अब तक 7 श्रद्धालुओं की मौत हो गई है जबकि 32 अन्य घायल हो गए हैं। आपको बता दें कि इस बार अमरनाथ यात्रा 29 जून को आरंभ हुई थी जो 7 अगस्त तक चलेगी। पिछले 17 साल में अमरनाथ यात्रियों पर हुआ ये सबसे बड़ा हमला है। सुरक्षा एजेंसियों ने पहले ही अमरनाथ यात्रा पर आतंकी खतरे को लेकर आगाह किया था लेकिन इन सब के बावजूद इस हमले को नहीं कोई नहीं रोक पाया। इस हमले ने एक बार फिर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर सवालिया निशान लगा दिया है।

तानाशाह गद्दाफी के साथ कटरीना कैफ की तस्वीर, सोशल मीडिया पर हुई वायरल


अनंतनाग में तीर्थयात्रियों पर हुए आतंकी हमले में हुई श्रद्धालुओं की मौत पर बॉलीवुड में भी शोक और गुस्सा देखा गया। हमले की खबर आने के बाद बॉलीवुड स्टार्स का गुस्सा सोशल मीडिया पर फूट पड़ा। अमिताभ बच्चन, शाहरुख खान, अक्षय कुमार, फरहान अख्तर, रितेश देशमुख, हुमा कुरैशी, महेश भट्ट, अनुपम खेर और वरुण धवन जैसे कई सेलेब्स ने मारे गए श्रद्धालुओं और उनके परिवार के लिए ट्विटर पर शोक जाहिर किया साथ ही आतंकी हमले की निंदा भी की और मारे गए लोगों के लिए प्रार्थना की।


अक्षय कुमार- 


अमिताभ बच्चन- 


अनुपम खेर- 





फरहान अख्तर- 


शाहरुख खान- 


महेश भट्ट- 


सचिन तेंदुलकर-

वरुण धवन-



हुमा कुरैशी- 


गुल पनाग- 


विवेक ओबेरॉय-


शेखर कपूर-


रेणुका शहाने- 


रणदीप हुड्डा-


विशाल दद्लानी-


rajasthanpatrika.com

Top News

Ajab Gajab

Read More

Bollywood

Videos you may like